Detroit men charged in counterfeit money scheme targeting 8 counties

(WXYZ) — Three Detroit men have been arrested and charged in Canton in an alleged counterfeit money scheme that targeted metro Detroit.

According to Canton police, investigators identified an increase in counterfeit $100 billions being passed around at local businesses in November 2025.

Small businesses in downtown Howell targeted by counterfeit cash scheme

Police said during that same time period, multiple communities throughout metro Detroit were experiencing the same issues.

Police began investigating with the help of Northville Township police and the U.S. Secret Service, and identified a home in Detroit where the counterfeit money was reportedly being manufactured.

In all, the counterfeit bills were being used at nearly 50 locations across eight counties in Southeast Michigan.

Agents executed a search warrant at the home and discovered items used to make counterfeit money, including printers, chemicals, tools and ink.

They also recovered several weapons, some of which were confirmed to be stolen.

Three people were arrested – 26-year-old Darrion Daniels, 24-year-old Darrien Daniels and 25-year-old Renard Scales.

Darrion Daniels was charged with counterfeiting coins or notes, possession of counterfeiting tools and four counts of felony firearms.

Darrien Daniels was charged with counterfeiting coins or notes, possession of counterfeiting tools and two counts of felony firearm.

Renard Scales was charged with counterfeiting coins or notes and possession of counterfeiting tools