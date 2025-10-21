Detroit Metro Airport begins free food program for federal workers during government shutdown

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Federal workers at Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport will be able to get free food every day during the government shutdown.

The Wayne County Airport Authority partnered with concessionaires at DTW to show appreciation through the "Federal Employee Meal Program."

TSA, FAA and Customs and Border Protection workers at the airports will be able to spend up to $20 per day on food and beverage items at restaurants and retailers in the Evans and McNamara terminals.

“Although they are not being paid, our federal partners continue to stand beside us each day, committed to safety,” WCAA CEO Chad Newton said in a statement. “DTW’s concessionaires and the Airport Authority are pleased to be able to offer a small token of our appreciation.”

The program began on Monday and will continue through. Wednesday, Dec. 31, unless a resolution to the government shutdown is reached.