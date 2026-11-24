Travelers heading to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport during the busy Thanksgiving travel period will encounter new rules aimed at keeping traffic moving and improving safety outside the terminals.

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New Detroit Metro Airport pickup rules in effect for Thanksgiving travel rush

Drivers picking up passengers are no longer allowed to wait in their vehicles at the curb. Instead, airport officials are directing them to designated cell phone lots until arriving passengers have collected their bags and are ready to be picked up.

Drivers who do not follow the rules could face a $70 ticket.

One option is the airport's new North Cell Phone Lot, located just off Interstate 94. The lot has 145 parking spaces and QR codes that drivers can scan to receive updated flight and baggage information.

Airport officials want drivers to remain in the lots until they receive a call or text from their arriving passenger.

Tony Geftos Bryan Birch, Deputy Chief, Wayne County Port Authority Police

"And then you wait for the person to tell you what spot they're at," said Bryan Birch, deputy chief of the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department. "They have all their bags and they're ready to go. They can just go over to either terminal."

Birch said the zero-tolerance approach to waiting outside the terminals was implemented partly in response to two incidents earlier this year in which drivers crashed into the airport's terminals.

"So as a byproduct in part to those incidents, we've been forced [to implement] a zero-tolerance policy for waiting in front of the terminals," Birch said. "That way the public is safe, passengers are safe, and it's more efficient to pick people up."

For some drivers, figuring out the new system took some time.

"I just figured out after two laps waiting in here and then I found that one," Zeynep Ahunbay said of the cell phone lot. "It was, like, super convenient and easy."

Michele Cratsenburg said she initially did not know about the lot and kept circling the airport while waiting.

Tony Geftos The new DTW North Cell Phone Lot off I-94 has 145 parking spaces.

The pickup rules are just one issue travelers will be navigating during the Thanksgiving rush.

Katy Nastro, a travel expert with the Flighty app, said weather problems in one part of the country can have a ripple effect on flights elsewhere.

"If there's bad weather across the country on the holiday or just even leading up, you could see cascading delays," Nastro said.

She recommends travelers use their phones to monitor not only their own flights but also the aircraft and airports involved earlier in their itineraries.

"I highly suggest travelers not just watch your plane from where it's coming in from, but also watch your airports," Nastro said.

Amid the travel rush and new rules, Debi Guardado was concentrating on a different Thanksgiving mission.

Tony Geftos Debi Guardado, 67, waits for her mother to pick her up from Detroit Metro Airport after flying in from Texas.

Guardado flew from Texas to Detroit to surprise her 88-year-old mother, Judy Edwards. During a layover, Guardado changed into an inflatable turkey costume that she planned to wear when her mother arrived to pick her up.

"I've been doing dress-up for a long time," Guardado said. "She just doesn't know it's coming."

Guardado said she even wore the costume while changing planes in St. Louis before arriving in Detroit.

At Metro Airport, she kept watch until she spotted her mother.

"Oh, here she is," Guardado said.

Moments later, Guardado greeted Edwards in the turkey costume and asked, "Are you surprised?"

The reunion added a lighthearted Thanksgiving moment to one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

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