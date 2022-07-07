Detroit Metro Airport getting nearly $50M for terminal improvements

Detroit Metro Airport is getting nearly $50 million to improve its two terminals, according to Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

The senators made the announcement on Thursday morning and said the $49.6 million from the Airport Terminal Program will help improve both the McNamara Terminal and the Evans Terminal.

According to the senators, $28 million will be used to rehabilitate public restrooms, $17.6 million will be used to repair baggage claim belts and $4 million will be used to start a replacement program for passenger boarding bridges. The new bridges will have enhanced accessibility and energy efficiency.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for tourism, commerce, and economic development,” Stabenow said in a statement. “This funding is another critical piece of the infrastructure investments coming to our state and will improve customer experiences at our airports.”

“Detroit Metro Airport is a vital economic hub for our state that connects communities and businesses to important destinations and resources across the globe,” Peters added in a statement. “I was proud to help secure this federal support through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help Detroit Metro Airport make necessary upgrades to critical infrastructure, ensuring it can continue to welcome and transport travelers safely and efficiently for years to come.”

The McNamara Terminal opened in February 2002, and the Evans Terminal, which was renamed this year from the North Terminal, opened in 2008.