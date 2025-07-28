ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials at Detroit Metro Airport are urging people to use caution in the area after heavy rainfall caused several parts of the airport campus to flood Monday.

Detroit Metro Airport issues warning as flooding causes problems for drivers, flights

Airport officials said the Dingell Drive tunnel is among the areas impacted. Drivers are being told to travel with caution.

Flights were also impacted because of the weather. Those traveling at Detroit Metro Airport are being encouraged to check with their airline before going to the airport.

The Romulus Fire Department is also warning drivers to be cautious on the roads. The department has gotten reports of flooding and people trapped in vehicles. They're telling drivers to find another route if roads and underpasses are flooded.

"Please don't risk it," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

