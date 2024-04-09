Detroit Metro Airport launches rewards program with rewards like gift cards, miles and more

Detroit Metro Airport has launched a new rewards program for people that can reward people with gift cards, airline miles and more.

According to airport officials, customers can enroll at DTWRewards.com or by connecting to airport WiFi. Members can link their credit or debit card to begin earning points as they shop and dine at DTW or more than 100 other participating airports.

“DTW Rewards will give our customers another reason to enjoy our nearly 100 shops and restaurants at the number one ranked mega airport in North America,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “We pride ourselves on delivering an excellent customer experience at DTW. This program will provide us with data to help make our airport even better.”

The airport partnered with Thanks Again, LLC for the program.

“We are excited to partner with Detroit Metro Airport in order to measurably boost the passenger experience using actual acquired insights and data,” said GlidePathCX CEO Marc E. Ellis. “We give the passenger a voice that benefits both the Detroit Metro Airport and its loyal customers.”