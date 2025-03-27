Detroit Metro Airport opens first 24/7 retail store for travelers called 'Corktown Place'

(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport has opened its first 24/7 retail store that's ready to serve travelers no matter when they land or prepare to depart.

The shop is called "Corktown Place," reportedly named after Detroit’s oldest neighborhood.

The Wayne County Airport Authority said the store offers travel essentials, food, apparel and more. Corktown Place also features a Pure Michigan boutique with Detroit brands and Michigan-made products.

“We are delighted to open our first 24-hour news and travel store, which is a direct response to feedback from our customers,” said WCAA CEO Chad Newton in a press release. “Now, regardless of the time, our customers have access to travel essentials, snacks, reading materials and most exciting of all, food, apparel and gifts produced here in Detroit and across our great state.”

According to the airport authority, Corktown Place is the first of 12 new shops opening in the McNamara Terminal along with six new restaurants and two gaming lounges.

