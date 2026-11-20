(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport officials announced on Friday that they have opened a new cell phone parking lot for drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers.

The new north cell phone lot is located at Rogell Drive and Burton Drive and features about 145 parking spaces.

Airport officials say with the new parking lot, there will be “zero tolerance” for drivers who park in front of the Warren C. Evans Terminal or the Edward H. McNamara Terminal and that the Wayne County Airport Authority will be strictly enforcing the law moving forward.

Signs to help drivers find the cell phone lot locations are posted across DTW’s campus.