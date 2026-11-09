Detroit Metro Airport to open new east Cell Phone Lot

Detroit Metro Airport will is expected to open a new cell phone lot later this month, replacing the current lot off of the east Service Drive.

According to DTW officials, the new lot will be at Rogell Drive and Burton Drive, near the end of the North Terminal and close to I-94.



According to DTW, the new lot is expected to be more convenient for people waiting to pick up passengers. It will have around 145 parking spaces.

“This new lot reflects our ongoing commitment to improving the customer experience at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA) CEO Chad Newton. “The location is on the same side of the road as the Warren C. Evans Terminal. Drivers will no longer need to park near the exit to I-94 and use the turnaround to reach the Arrivals curb. We hope this change will result in increased use of our North Cell Phone Lot, reducing congestion at the curb and creating a safer environment for everyone moving through our airport.”

The South Cell Phone lot near Eureka and Wayne roads will not change. DTW said once construction at the North Lot is complete,there will be a zero-tolerance approach for parking in front of both terminals.

“Safety at DTW is our top priority,” said Tadarial Sturdivant, Senior Vice President of Emergency & Support Services and Operations. “This zero-tolerance approach allows our officers to keep traffic flowing safely and ensures that curbside space remains available for our customers who need to load and unload quickly.”