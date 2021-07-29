Detroit ministers launch campaign to increase vaccinations among African Americans in Metro Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit & Vicinity launched a #TakeTheShot campaign Thursday to increase the number of African Americans who receive the vaccine.

According to the city of Detroit, only 40% of the Black community has been vaccinated.

“What we’ve seen is multigenerational: A grandparent may be hesitant to get vaccinated and that influences everyone’s decision about the shot. Unfortunately, the result is deadly," president of the council Dr. Steve Bland Jr. said. "The persons who are gravely sick and dying are primarily those who are unvaccinated.”

Bland and dozens of other ministries are banding together in this initiative in hopes of getting more of their community members vaccinated.

In addition to 50 churches serving as COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, the campaign will also launch video messages online and conduct outreach to community groups.

Their campaign will run at least through the end of August.

“It’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it,” Bland said. “Take the Shot!”

For more information, go to www.detroitbaptistcouncil.com or call 313-875-2459.