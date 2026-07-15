Detroit mother charged after newborn baby found dead in dumpster

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit mother was arraigned on July 13 after her newborn baby was found dead in a dumpster earlier this month.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said 31-year-old Daysiana Lachell Powell is charged with one count of concealing the death of an individual.

According to the prosecutor's office, police officers were called to a home in the 11300 block of East 7 Mile Road on July 8 around 10:55 a.m.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a dead newborn baby wrapped in a sheet inside a blue tote inside a dumpster.

Powell is accused of concealing the death of her newborn and not reporting it to police.

“It is hard to put into words the abject sadness of this case. The alleged actions of this defendant will haunt everyone involved for a very long time. May this baby have a proper final resting place and be in peace,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Powell's probable cause conference is scheduled for July 21 and her preliminary examination is scheduled for July 28.