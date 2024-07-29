Detroit mother sentenced to 35-60 years in prison after killing three-year-old son, putting him in freezer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 33-year-old Detroit woman will spend decades in prison after killing her son and hiding his body in the freezer in 2022.

Two years ago, police were sent to a home in the 12700 block of Monte Vista to perform a wellness check on a child. Those officers found the remains of a three-year-old boy in the freezer.

Watch our coverage from 2022: 3-year-old boy found dead inside freezer, Detroit police say

Investigators determined that Azuradee France, 33, was the mother of three-year-old Chayce. The medical examiner said he died via blunt force head trauma, with officials saying that he had been placed in the freezer in March of 2022.

Two days after Chayce's body was found, France was charged with Felony Murder, First-Degree Child Abuse, Torture, and Concealing the Death of an Individual. Those previous charges were dismissed, as earlier this month, France pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder, a sentence agreement that comes with 35-60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

“The alleged facts in this case have astounded even the seriously jaded," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement about the new sentencing. "Our children continue to be at risk – not just from gun violence but also from the alleged murderer that lives in the house with them."