Detroit mother thanks the firefighters who saved her 2-year-old son

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It was an emotional reunion Monday when Jasmine Nesbitt and her 2-year-old son Javion got to thank the firefighters who saved him from a Jan. 22 house fire.

"Thank you so much for everything," Nesbitt said. "You saved my baby. You saved my family. Thank you."

The two Detroit firefighters are Lt. David Howard and Travis Winter.

"We knew the whole time that we saved the kid and when you see him again, it's just wow, full circle," Winter said.

'Just full circle.' Detroit firefighter talks about seeing child again after rescue

7 News Detroit was on the scene months ago just after fire crews put out the burning home. Howard recalled some of that day.

"We went in there. We got hit with flame and heat and that's when Travis opened up the line to back some of that fire down, so that I could get in and make a search of the floor. We found the child. We made our way back out while he continued to fight the fire," Howard said.

Detroit firefighter recounts January fire rescue of child

Nesbitt said she still cannot talk about that difficult day, but what she can talk about is how thankful she is to be able to still hold her son.

"Just having him here, I'm really grateful," Nesbitt said.

She and firefighters are4 encouraging parents to have an escape plan and to practice it.

“Our kids are so strong and so resilient and even when you think they’re not listening, they are,” Nesbitt said.

These two firefighters will be honored with the Medal of Valor on Nov. 13 at the Above & Beyond Awards.

"They deserve it," Nesbitt said.

"We signed up for this job not for awards, not for money — we decided to do a job to protect the citizens. That's our reward. That's our Medal of Valor. Everything we need comes from us doing our job," Howard said.

"The rescue of a 2-year-old is something that we don't do often. That's the difference," Chief David Nelson said.