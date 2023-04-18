Detroit Mounted Police mourns loss of 6-year veteran horse Remi

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Mounted Police Department is mourning the loss of a 6-year veteran horse on the force.

Police say Remi, a 14-year-old Percheron Morgan, passed away this morning.

Remi stood at 17 hands and weighed over 1800 pounds, and had a gentle demeanor, police say.

“Remi, along with his rider, Officer Matthew Miller, were a great team. You could catch the two of them in Greektown, Mexicantown, visiting kids at schools, football games and leading parades with their assigned beat downtown,” Detroit Police wrote on Twitter.

Rest in peace, Remi.