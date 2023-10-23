Detroit Music Hall announces $122M expansion project

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Detroit Music Hall has announced a new multimillion dollar expansion project.

The $122 million project, designed by architects Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects (TWBTA), will serve as a centrally located, accessible hub for “music programming, production, education and connectivity,” Music Hall officials revealed.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026.

“The expansion will welcome the world to Detroit. Through this new development, we honor our musical legends and create opportunity for the music legends of tomorrow. This portal to the people not only engages our community, but will encourage tourists from all over the world to visit and celebrate their musical heroes,” Vince Paul, President and Artistic Director of Detroit Music Hall said.

The buildings new exterior will feature a perforated metal rainscreen/sunscreen with shimmering metallic accents to visually express “the liveliness, movement, and play of performance.”

The projects new 24,000 sq. ft. expansion will increase the Music Hall Centers’ seating capacity by 1,900 seats and will provide an 1,800 sq. ft., 200-seat multi-use recital hall.

A new outdoor activation will be designed in the Music Halls 4000 sq. ft. alley to include outdoor seating, performance spaces, art installations and more.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the projects progress, visit musichallcenter.org.

