Detroit NAACP hosts Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner this Sunday

Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 23, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit branch of the NAACP 68th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner will be held this Sunday, June 25.

The dinner is expected to begin at 5 p.m. at Huntington Place in Detroit with the formal program starting around 6 p.m.

Organizers say the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner is the largest sit down dinner of its kind in the world.

The event will be the culmination of the organization's June Jubilee weekend.

Past speakers at the dinner have included then Vice President Joe Biden, then Sen. Kamala Harris, then Sen. Barack Obama and many more.

