Detroit NAACP to host Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner on Sunday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit branch NAACP 67th annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner will be held on Sunday, May 1.

The dinner is expected to begin at 5 p.m. at Huntington Place in Detroit. The formal program with keynote speakers is expected to start around 6 p.m.

We will be streaming the speakers and presentation on WXYZ.com starting at 6 p.m.

Organizers say the Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner is the largest sit down dinner of its kind in the world.

The event’s theme this year is “freedom is expensive, but tyranny is unaffordable.”

The keynote speaker list has not yet been released. Past speakers include then Vice President Joe Biden, then Sen. Kamala Harris, then Sen. Barack Obama and many more.