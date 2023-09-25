Detroit NABJ honors WXYZ Editorial Affairs Director Chuck Stokes

(WXYZ) — The Detroit chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists honored WXYZ Editorial and Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes on Sunday with a roast.

The NABJ is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The event was held at Motor City Casino in Downtown Detroit.

Chuck currently serves as the chairman of the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation.

He's also the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and he was inducted into the Michigan Association of Broadcasters' hall of fame in 2011.

Check hosts our Sunday morning talk show Spotlight on the News, which is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs show.