Detroit named among best places to go in 2024 by Conde Nast

The City of Detroit has been named one of the "Best Places to Go in 2024" for North America and the Caribbean, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The website released its list this week, which included Detroit. They looked at different destinations across North America and the Caribbean for a variety of different reasons.

For Detroit, the website mentioned new hotels opening, the NFL Draft, the expected opening of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park and more as a reason to visit.

"The Motor City is making a comeback. In 2024, Detroit will welcome a host of new hotels, green spaces, and cultural attractions—not to mention the NFL Draft, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors," Conde Nast Traveler writer Stephanie Vermillion wrote. "The highly anticipated Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park project, which the state likens to Chicago’s Millennium Park, will introduce new ways to play along Detroit’s western riverfront. Walking trails, a water garden, expansive playgrounds, and a sports center are among the 5.5-mile park’s many features. Its goal—to give more Detroiters access to the outdoors—could be realized as soon as summer 2024."

According to Visit Detroit, more than 16.5 million people visited Southeast Michigan last year, contributing $9.2 billion to the economy.

“From our world-changing music, innovation, art, and exceptional culinary scene Detroit is a city that moves people,” said Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari. “Visit Detroit proudly embraces our role in helping millions of visitors fall in love with the stories of Southeast Michigan, and Conde Nast Traveler’s recognition will help even more people discover Detroit next year and for years to come."

“We as Michiganders take great pride in the city of Detroit and we are honored to have the Motor City recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as a top place to visit in 2024,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “Detroit offers a fresh experience for travelers whether it’s taking in the amazing architecture, tasting the global cuisine, learning about the deep automotive history, or immersing oneself in the rich arts and culture. And with the NFL Draft and several new businesses and attractions on tap for the year ahead, Detroit is ready to shine in 2024.”

Other areas featured include Big Sky, Montana, Barrio Viejo and Tucson, Arizona, Dominica, Grenada, Mobile, Alabama and more.