Detroit named one of the top 50 places to travel in the world in 2025

Detroit Landscape
Carlos Osorio/AP
The Detroit skyline is seen from Belle Isle, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2024 was a big year for Detroit, and a new list of the best places to travel for 2025 includes the city.

According to Travel + Leisure, Detroit is one of the 50 best places to travel in 2025.

The city was listed as the first place to travel if you're looking for "big city thrills."

"If you weren’t one of the nearly 800,000 people who hit Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, 2025 may be the year you join those in the know. The city has its swagger back, as adaptive-reuse and ground-up projects are bringing new energy to its neighborhoods," Paul Brady wrote for Travel + Leisure.

According to the website, the staff vetted 120 contenders.

"To make it on our list requires more than just a hotly anticipated opening or two. These are places that feel of the moment, whether that’s because they offer unparalleled access to the outdoors, a cultural immersion you can’t find anywhere else, a pulse-quickening hit of excitement, or the sort of blissful luxury only a true five-star property can deliver," the website reads.

Other places to go for "big city thrills" include Hong Kong and Shenzen, China, Marrakesh, Portland, Rome and Sacramento.

