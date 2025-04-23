Detroit native Cardinal Joseph Tobin could be among those considered to succeed Pope Francis

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals is preparing to begin the sacred process of choosing the next pope.

The conclave, where voting cardinals gather in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope, is expected to begin in May. Among the potential candidates is Cardinal Joseph Tobin, a Detroit native and one of 10 American cardinal electors eligible to vote.

Tobin, 72, currently serves as the Archbishop of Newark, New Jersey. He is the first priest born and raised in Detroit to become a Catholic cardinal. His sister, Ann Tobin-Levigne, spoke to 7 News Detroit about the family's reaction to the news.

“Joe has never not surprised us in one way or another,” Tobin-Levigne said. “We look at this as yet another blessing on our family.”

The Tobin family, along with Catholics around the world, is grieving the loss of Francis while reflecting on Cardinal Tobin’s inclusion on the list of potential successors.

“Francis was a real mentor to Joe and they just formed a wonderful friendship,” Tobin-Levigne said. “I know his first and foremost thought is paying tribute.”

She added that her brother remains humble and is focused on honoring Francis’ legacy.

“He listens and he walks with the people. He goes wherever God tells him to go,” she said.

While an American pope has never been elected in the history of the church, Tobin’s name being mentioned as a possible contender is both humbling and surreal for the family.

“So countering that sense of loss with Joe’s name even being in the mix is just... it’s kind of mind-blowing,” Tobin-Levigne said.

Jaime Goodrich, Ph.D., a professor at Wayne State University who specializes in Catholicism, described Tobin as someone aligned with many of Francis’ values.

“I wouldn’t say that they aren't necessarily identical, but they’re very similar,” Goodrich said. “He has been very welcoming to LGBTQ Catholics and is a staunch supporter of immigrants.”

Though the odds of Tobin being chosen may be slim, Goodrich said, “One never knows with the conclave.”

The process to elect a new pope usually begins 15 to 20 days after the papacy is vacated. Until then, the global Catholic community remains in mourning — and in prayer.

In Detroit, the Most Holy Redeemer Parish will host a rosary and Spanish-language mass Wednesday evening in memory of the late pope.

