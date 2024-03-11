Detroit native David Alan Grier is the announcer at the 2024 Oscars

About one hour into the 2024 Oscars on Channel 7, the voice behind the show finally gave his name – David Alan Grier.

According to his iMDB biography, Grier is a Detroit native who went to Cass Tech High School and then the University of Michigan before going to Yale School of Drama.

His career started on Broadway as Jackie Robinson in "The First," where he wasn't nomninated for a Tony. He then worked on several films.

Most recently, he starred in "The Color Purple" and is set to star in "The American Society of Magical Negroes" which is set to be released this month.