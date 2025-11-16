Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit native Jack White set to headline halftime show at Thanksgiving Lions game

Inductee Jack White of The White Stripes speaks during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Jack White will headline the Thanksgiving halftime show when the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Turkey Day, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit legend Eminem and his long-time manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, will serve as Executive Producers of the show, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

White is a 12-time GRAMMY winner, and he was inducted as a member of The White Stripes into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame on November 8.

The Lions are partnering with Feeding America for the show, as viewers will be asked to donate to help fight hunger around the holiday season at this link.

As part of an annual tradition that has become as synonymous with Thanksgiving as turkey and stuffing, the Lions game against the Packers will be nationally televised FOX at 1 PM EST on Thursday, Nov. 27.

