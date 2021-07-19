Detroit native killed during the Korean War to be buried in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The remains of a Detroit native and soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried in Livonia's Park Memorial Cemetery.

There are more than 7,500 Americans whose remains are unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Pfc. Philip T. Hoogacker was reported missing in action on July 27, 1950, after his unit was attacked near Anui, South Korea. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on April 16, 2021. His remains were identified using dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Hoogacker, who was 23 years old, was a member of Company D. 1st Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment.

Historians believe Hoogacker was captured by the Korean People’s Army and forcibly marched to Seoul and then on to Pyongyang, where he died a prisoner of war, a release states.

