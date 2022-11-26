Detroit native opens flagship K. Walker Collective on Saturday in Midtown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit native Ken Walker will open his first-ever U.S. store – K. Walker Collective – on Saturday in Detroit.

Located at 4161 Cass Ave. near Detroit's Cass Corridor, the store opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday.

Walker launched the brand in 2018 offering essential clothing and accessories.

The 1,700-square-foot space will serve as Detroit's first private label brand to have its own flagship store and it will focus on industrial craftsmanship.

“I aim for K. Walker Collective to be completely positioned as a trailblazing lifestyle brand, not just a clothing brand. I want my store to be a beacon of hope and to be creative inspiration for the youth. Community is at the core and our store will show the world that Detroit is an undeniable fashion-forward city," Walker said in a statement.

The store will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays.

