Detroit natural hair salon robbed weeks before grand opening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The owner of a salon on Detroit's west side is reeling after thieves broke in and stole everything from hair dryers to trash bins. She thought the fence and barbed wire would protect the business she had prayed and meditated for and dreamed of.

"Amor Natural Way, the vision for it has always been to have a natural hair and twisting salon in the city of Detroit for all-natural styles," says owner Amor Shanee. "It runs off no chemicals, just all protective styles for the natural healthiness of your hair and natural hair growth."

She’s been managing a studio in Southfield while preparing her new salon for a grand opening in the coming weeks.

It appears someone hopped the fence then stole a brand new window air conditioning unit and used that space as the entry point.

"They took everything from supplies to products to appliances, electronics," she said.

The thieves ransacked the salon in the process. Police do not have any suspects as of now. Shanee says she is doing what she can to pick up the pieces and move forward with the grand opening

She is hoping to replace the stolen items, install security cameras and move forward with the grand opening in August as planned. A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with expenses here.