Detroit officials speak after slew of shootings downtown; suspects ‘promptly' arrested

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with Detroit Police Chief James White held a press conference on Monday to address the slew of shootings downtown over the weekend.

At least 10 shot, 5 dead over the weekend in Detroit

There were five shootings reported in Greektown and one on the Riverwalk. Officials say all of the suspected shooters were promptly arrested and now in custody. Mayor Mike Duggan called it a “remarkable law enforcement performance” while also acknowledging more work needs to be done.

Duggan said his heart goes out to the victims of the shootings, noting that a beloved security guard known for his “kindness and gentleness” lost his life during one of the shootings in Greektown.

Mayor speaks on violence in Downtown Detroit

Detroit Police say they are enforcing a Friday through Sunday curfew for minors.

According to police, the curfew, an existing city ordinance, starts at 10 p.m. for anyone age 15 or younger, and 11 p.m. for anyone 16 or 17.

“We can make this city a city where everybody is welcome in every neighborhood and everybody is safe but it’s going to take the parents and the police to work together,” said Duggan.

Chief White said every incident they had downtown, they had the community backing them up, helping to get the suspects into custody.

“Our citizens, our community, our business owners are fed up,” said Chief White.

Chief White said moving forward, they are going to place an emphasis on crowd management, also enforcing disorderly conduct more heavily.

He also said they have a “very detailed strategy” when it comes to deployment and he is confident Detroit will continue to be a welcoming downtown area.

