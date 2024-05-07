Detroit organizations can apply for 'Beyond Barriers' grant from Beyond Type 1

(WXYZ) — Applications are now open for organizations and clinical partners based in Detroit for innovation grants from Beyond Type 1's Beyond Barriers program.

Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization that aims to educate, advocate and work for those who are living with type one diabetes, was founded in 2015.

Its Beyond Barrier's program is a health-equity program that brings resources, education and programs to underserved and minority communities.

The grants are targeted to organizations in Detroit, Miami and Chicago, and clinical partners can get up to $20,000 and community-based organizations can get up to $10,000.

According to Beyond Type 1, two critical problems that need to be solved are: Many people don't get an accurate or timely diabetes diagnosis, and many people who are diagnosed never receive vital management education, connection or encouragement.

The organization said 45% of people with diabetes in underserved communities do not visit a diabetes clinic within 1 year of diagnosis.

The grand is designated for:



Federally qualified health centers (FQHC)

FQHC look-alike clinics

Safety-net clinics

School-based clinics

Faith-based organizations

Food pantries

Community centers

School districts

Sororities & fraternities that employ innovative approaches to help people with diabetes

Applications are being accepted until May 10. You can apply at beyondtype1.org