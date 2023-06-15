Detroit parents charged following non-fatal shooting of infant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the parents of an 11-month-old infant who was shot in the face and shoulder by a 6-year-old child who obtained access to an unsecured handgun at a Detroit home.

“Children and unsafely stored guns simply do not mix,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “I have been saying this repeatedly for eight years. We now have statewide legislation that directly addresses this issue that will go into effect next year. But now, right now, right this very minute, we can save the lives of children by just taking a few moments and putting your weapons out of any possible reach of children. Please!”

Lolita Morgan, 28, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of Second-Degree Child Abuse and one count of Possession of a Pistol without a License.

Mandel Berryman, 50, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of Second-Degree Child Abuse, one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Felony Firearm.

Detroit police say on June 7, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 640 block of Tennessee Street in Detroit for a reported shooting. It is alleged that the infant was struck in the face and shoulder by Morgan’s 6-year-old son who fired an unsecured handgun found inside the home.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Morgan and Berryman will be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court before Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.