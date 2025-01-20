Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell among religious leaders offering benedictions at Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP/WXYZ) — Rabbi Ari Berman delivered the first of several benedictions after Trump delivered his inaugural address. Berman is president of Yeshiva University, a Jewish institution in Manhattan. He is the second Orthodox rabbi to deliver the benediction at a presidential inauguration.

At least one prayer has been recited by clergy members at presidential inaugurals since 1937 during President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second inauguration.

Rev. Lorenzo Sewell, pastor of 180 Church Detroit, followed during the second of the benediction, saying, “Heavenly father we are so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle.”

On Sundays, you can find Sewell at 180 Church on Detroit's west side. The church welcomed Trump in June for a roundtable while on the campaign.

Sewell says he prayed for the president on the spot and that same day, Trump gave him a promise.

"He said you prayed that way for me, at the inauguration, you'll be there," Sewell recalled.

Since then, Sewell say spoken at the Republican National Convention, hosted get out the vote events and prayed at rallies for Trump. He also hoped one day the promise would be fulfilled.

"When I received the phone call, I started crying. I cried because I feel like Jesus wants me to do something Monday. I don't believe this is about me. I think this is about people that are hurting in Detroit," Sewell said when he spoke to 7 News Detroit last week.

VIDEO: Detroit pastor to pray at presidential inauguration of Donald Trump

Local pastor to pray at presidential inauguration

He feels like Detroit has been forgotten and overlooked for a while, and that's who he wants to speak up for.

"It has nothing to do with Lorenzo. It has nothing to do with my church or my relationship with President Trump. It has everything to do with those who are voiceless. Now, they get a voice," Sewell said.