Detroit People Mover closed after crews discover damage to track

The Detroit People Mover said it is closed on Thursday, which is Detroit Tigers Opening Day, due to damage on the track.

According to officials, crews discovered damage to a small section of the track while they were conducting the morning system check.

They say maintenance teams are conducting a full investigation to determine the extend of the damage and they will work on making repairs as soon as possible.

However, the People Mover will not reopen until it is determined the system is completely safe.