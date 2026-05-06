Detroit People Mover resumes service after nearly 2 months of repairs

The Detroit People Mover is back up and running after being closed for the past two months for repairs following storm damage.

According to the Detroit Transportation Corporation, the People Mover reopened to the public at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

High winds on March 13 forced the People Mover to undergo a series of repairs, including undercarriage sheet metal removal, track cable communications and switch mechanisms.

Over the last 16 days, People Mover cars have been out for tests ahead of the reopening.

“Rider safety is always at the heart of what we do, and it is our responsibility as a public transit provider,” DTE CEO Melia Howard said in a statement. “The time was a necessary requirement to restore key, operational components and is an investment in the continued reliability of the system. We take pride in the role that the People Mover plays for residents, workers and visitors, and we look forward to being the go-to public transportation for both daily rides and special events which bring everyone together.”