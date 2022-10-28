Detroit People Mover to resume paid rides starting Oct. 31

The Detroit People Mover will once again begin paid fares starting Monday, Oct. 31 but will offer discounted passes for a limited time.

The train that takes people around Downtown Detroit has been offering free rides since it started running again after the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2022.

According to the Detroit People Mover organization, the fares will remain 75 cents per rid, and the discounts will be in the form of monthly and annual passes.

The Value Pass provides two months of unlimited rides for one price – $15 each for November and December of January and February 2023. Individual monthly passes are usually $10.

The annual pass will cost $100 and will give you rides from November 2022 through the end of 2023.

Customers who had passes in 2020 before the start of the pandemic will also get Welcome Back passes which are fare-free cards effective now through the end of 2023 for annual passholders.

Also, senior citizens can get a free pass to ride the People MOver from November 2022 through February 2023.

“Our employees wanted to say ‘thank you’ to customers continuing to come back to the Detroit People Mover,” said Robert Cramer, Detroit Transportation Corporation General Manager. “We definitely invite everyone in and around the downtown neighborhood who’s riding to say ‘hi’ during this festive ride. It will be a great time to ask myself and other staff any questions or give us comments about the service.” People Mover passes can be purchased online at www.thepeoplemover.com or in person at the DTC Administrative Office, 535 Griswold, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. For more information, call (313) 224-2160. Please note that these promotional offers are only available for the Detroit People Mover and are non-transferable to other public transportation systems.

