Detroit People Mover will operate at free fares for 30 days when it reopens

(DETROIT) — The Detroit People Mover will operate at free fares for 30 days with limited service hours when it reopens.

Service has been suspended since March 30, 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interim General Manager Garry Bulluck of the Detroit Transportation Corporation said reopening is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 3.

“We expect a period where system users will slowly return," Bulluck said. "In anticipation of rebuilding ridership, the Detroit People Mover will actively support downtown residents, local entertainment venues, convention activities and employment centers during this period of regrowth.

According to the Detroit People Mover website, there have been changes in station stops and increased cleaning.

All high-touch, hard surface areas are sanitized in the stations and trains using disinfecting agents.

