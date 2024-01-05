Detroit People's Food Co-Op looking to for managers at hiring fair on Friday

The Detroit People's Food Co-op, the highly-anticipated community-owned grocery store, is holding a hiring fair on Friday.

They are looking to hire for management positions ahead of the opening of the co-op

“We are looking for leaders who are passionate about food, the North End neighborhood and the Detroit community”, said Chris Dilley, interim general manager. “Collaborative cooperators that love working with and developing people and local businesses, and that want to create stellar customer experiences should consider applying.”

According to officials, the co-op is scheduled to open soon and will require at least 11 full-time employees and 16 part-time employees.

There are three management positions: Center store manager, fresh departments manager and food service director.

The co-op said those managers will work with local vendors, be responsible for purchasing fresh and shelf-stable food, oversee the customer experience, operations, purchasing and more.

We first told you about the Detroit People's Food Co-Op in 2022. Located in Detroit's North End, Malik Yakini is the driving force behind the grocery store.

“This development is important because it provides greater access to higher quality, nutrient-dense foods, many of which will be locally grown," Yakini said.

The North End is one area of the city where convenient access to fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthy food options remains a real challenge for many. Yakini and Mays are anxious to see that change with this project.

The hiring fair will be held at the People's Community Church, 8601 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202.