Detroit People's Food Co-Op set to open Wednesday in Detroit's North End

The Detroit People's Food Co-Op, a highly-anticipated community-owned grocery store in Detroit's North End neighborhood, is opening this week.

According to organizers, they will open to the public on Wednesday, May 1. They are located at 8324 Woodward Ave., north of New Center.

"Prepare your grocery lists, grab a snack, and discover new favorites," the event said on Facebook. "Support your local food economy by making the Detroit People's Food Co-op your main grocery store!"

Earlier this year, interim GM Chris Dilley said they were hiring for managers ahead of the co-op opening. The website said they have 26 new jobs, and their mission is to "provide improved access to healthy food and food education to Detroit residents."

We first told you about the Detroit People's Food Co-Op in 2022. Located in Detroit's North End, Malik Yakini is the driving force behind the grocery store.

“This development is important because it provides greater access to higher quality, nutrient-dense foods, many of which will be locally grown," Yakini said.

The North End is one area of the city where convenient access to fresh fruit, vegetables and other healthy food options remains a real challenge for many. Yakini and Mays are anxious to see that change with this project.

