Detroit Pistons, Animal Care and Control hosting event to help dogs find homes

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are teaming up with Detroit Animal Care and Control for National Fetch Day this Saturday in hopes of helping dogs in need find forever homes.

Detroit Animal Care and Control is at full capacity right now, with 50 to 60 stray dogs coming in each week. Sadly, most of them are brought in just to sit in a kennel for the major of the day.

It takes kind people to open their hearts and homes to get these pets the love and care they deserve.

You can adopt a dog at the team's performance center Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

The event is free and pre-registration is available online. Those who pre-register will be signed up for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Pistons home opener on Oct. 19. The first 100 people will receive a premium Chuckit! fetch pack.