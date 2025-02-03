Detroit Pistons announce new Malcolm X-inspired collection

The Detroit Pistons announced a new collection that celebrates the life and legacy of Malcolm X and his connection to the City of Detroit.

According to the team, the hope of the collaboration is to tell the story of Malcolm X's time in Detroit.

It was designed by Detroit artist Wesley Taylor and was in conjunction with the Malcolm X Estate and X Legacy.

There are six pieces: two hoodies and two t-shirts from DETail Threads and two hats from Mitchell & Ness.

“Malcolm X was a humanitarian driven by a profound love for justice and equality for all,” PIstons VP of brand and marketing strategy Bilal Saeed said in a statement. “His personal journey from Malcolm Little to Detroit Red to Malcolm X, and ultimately Malik El-Shabazz, teaches us the significance of self-education and the willingness to evolve. The narrative of his time in Michigan was pivotal to his journey, yet it remains lesser known. As we have done with previous collaborations such as Motown and J. Dilla, the Pistons aim to educate the basketball world and beyond about Malcolm's connection to Motown.”

"The partnership between X Legacy and the Detroit Pistons honors Malcolm X's enduring impact as a revolutionary thinker, leader, and advocate for justice,” the X Legacy Estate said. “Together, we celebrate his 100th birthday by bringing his powerful legacy to life through storytelling, education, and community engagement—reminding us all that progress begins with bold vision and action."

As part of the collection's launch, the Pistons will contribute to fund the Wayne State University Malcolm X Leadership Award, which is issued annual to students to celebrate their civic engagement, social activism, community empowerment work and/or civil and human rights work.

The collection will be available for purchase on Feb. 7 during the Detroit Pistons HBCU/NPHC Night, on the Pistons313 shop online and at the team store at Little Caesars Arena.