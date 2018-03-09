Detroit Pistons giving away 'Nikes for Life' at Friday's Chicago Bulls game

(WXYZ) - Nike will be giving one fan 'free shoes for life' at the upcoming Detroit Pistons/Chicago Bulls game.

Okay, so you're not actually going to get free shoes for life. The winner will receive a gift card equal to the approximate cost of an average pair of shoes for 50 years. The contest rules state the approximate retail price when all is said and done with be $6,250.

Everyone who attends the Pistons/Bulls game on March 9 will and arrives before 8:00 p.m. will be automatically entered into the giveaway.

You can also enter online on the Piston's website.