Detroit Pistons giving away 'Nikes for Life' at Friday's Chicago Bulls game

8:52 PM, Mar 8, 2018

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 29: Michael Gbinije #9 of the Detroit Pistons goes to the basket against the Utah Jazz on November 29, 2016 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kent Smith
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Nike will be giving one fan 'free shoes for life' at the upcoming Detroit Pistons/Chicago Bulls game.

Okay, so you're not actually going to get free shoes for life. The winner will receive a gift card equal to the approximate cost of an average pair of shoes for 50 years. The contest rules state the approximate retail price when all is said and done with be $6,250.

Everyone who attends the Pistons/Bulls game on March 9 will and arrives before 8:00 p.m. will be automatically entered into the giveaway.

You can also enter online on the Piston's website

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top