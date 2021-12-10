Detroit Pistons owner pledges $350,000 to youth at SAY Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons Owner and Platinum Equity Founder Tom Gores has been partnering with SAY Detroit for several years and recently has announced his $350,00 commitment and an additional $100,00 earmarked to help create an entrepreneurial program with the organization.

WJR-AM Host and Detroit Free Press Columnist Mitch Albom announced that the commitment from Gores has helped raise more than $1.6 million for the 10th annual SAY Detroit radiothon.

In the SAY Detroit press release, Gores says he hopes the entrepreneurship program will teach life lessons and potentially generate additional money for the center.

“That’s a beautiful challenge. We will absolutely create a program for that.”



Mitch Albom

“I want them to be able to build a business product in an entrepreneurial program we could put together in the summer,” Gores says. “I’m willing to fund the kids’ idea – whatever it is. Hopefully, they’re able to make a profit and those profits can go right back to the center.”

According to the press release, approximately 75 kids aged 11-16 participated in a six-week program at the SAY Detroit Play Center last summer that consisted of weekly workshops led by SAY Detroit staff and local leaders from the Detroit philanthropic community. The curriculum covered a broad range of topics, including how to identify and prioritize relevant causes; how to set goals, assess and evaluate charitable organizations; and ultimately where to allocate funds.

“It is so empowering for young people to learn to use their voice and see how it feels to make an impact,” says Gores when the recipients were announced. “There is so much to do in our community and these kids at SAY Detroit are so smart. I’m proud of the way they came together to collaborate, get into the details and make informed decisions.”