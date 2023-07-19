Detroit Pistons searching for talent to perform during games, events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are searching for talent to perform during their games and events, as well as for the Motor City Cruise.

The third annual DETalent Search, which is presented by Snipes, is happening Aug. 13 at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse, where the Cruise play.

People auditioning will present their talents under three categories: DJs, National Anthem Performers — vocalists or instrumentalists — and Halftime Performers — instrumentalists, vocalists, choirs, jugglers, bucket drummers and more. They'll audition in front of a panel of judges.

“DETalent Search returns for the third consecutive season, providing opportunity for aspiring performers to be discovered and showcased at Detroit Pistons and Motor City Cruise games and events,” Chelsea Powell, senior director of Game Presentation, said said in a statement. “Detroit features some of the most talented, creative and passionate performers – many who have become staples at Pistons and Cruise games – and we look forward to finding the next round of talented acts at our auditions in August at Wayne State Fieldhouse.”

Anyone interested in auditioning needs to register by Aug. 1 online. Those interested in being a halftime performer must submit an audition video with their registration and will be told if they've been invited by Aug. 9.