Detroit Pistons trade for Jameer Nelson, James Ennis, reports say

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: James Ennis III #8 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives the ball to the basket as Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons defends during the first quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on February 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
(WXYZ) - The Detroit Pistons are making moves ahead of the trade deadline, making two trades with two teams ahead of the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline.
First, the Pistons traded center Willie Reed to the Chicago Bulls for point guard Jameer Nelson, and the teams swapped their second round picks in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.
Then, a little over an hour later, the Pistons traded Brice Johnson and a second round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies for small forward James Ennis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ennis has appeared in 45 games for the Grizzlies this season, 14 of those he started. He is averaging 6.9 points per game, 1.1 assists per game and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Nelson has come off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans and was traded to the Bulls before being moved to the Pistons. It's expected Nelson will help tighten up Detroit's point guard rotation.
