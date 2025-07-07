Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit pizzeria makes list of '10 Must-Visit Pizzerias in the U.S.'

The story of the Detroit-style pizza
(WXYZ) — Detroit is known for many things, including pizza, and a list published last month in Food & Wine says one Detroit-style pizza spot is a must-visit pizzeria in the U.S.

The list of "10 must-visit pizzerias in the United States" has spots all across the country with a variety of styles.

Coming in at No. 4 on the list is Buddy's Pizza in Detroit.

"Detroit-style pizza has had a boom across the country in the last decade, and the original name in Motor City is Buddy’s, revving since 1946. Founders Gus Guerra and Concetta “Connie” Piccinato — a Sicilian woman — borrowed steel pans from auto factories, creating the first square pizza in the U.S., so they say. It’s still a treat, flipping the order of toppings (pepperoni, brick cheese, then sauce), and hitting all those square corners and crispy edges," Food & Wine wrote about the pizzeria.

Here are the 10 must-visit pizzerias in the U.S., as ranked by Food & Wine.

  1. John's of Bleecker Street in New York City
  2. L'Industrie in Brooklyn
  3. Bungalow by Middle Brow in Chicago
  4. Buddy's Pizza in Detroit
  5. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut
  6. Razza Pizza Artigianale in Jersey City
  7. Quarter Sheets in Los Angeles
  8. Outta Sight in San Francisco
  9. Rose Pizzeria in Berkeley, California
  10. Lovely's Fifty Fifty in Portland
