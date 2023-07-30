Watch Now
Detroit Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Saturday

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 11:41:35-04

The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing girl last seen Saturday evening.

Alayah Thomas, 13, of Detroit was last seen on July 29 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 19000 block of Fairport in Detroit when she left home on a black and red minibike and has not returned.

Thomas, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blond and brown hair styled in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing gray shorts over black pants.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Alayah Thomas, please contact DPD’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901..

