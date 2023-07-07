DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who was last seen around 2 a.m. on July 7.

Police say the mother and father of 2-year-old Jerrica Harris were in a verbal altercation around 9:10 a.m. Officers responded to the 9900 block of Cascade and arrested the 39-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

The mother told police she last saw Jerrica leave with the father around 2 a.m. from their residence in the 3200 block of Gladstone.

The father reportedly said he thought Jerrica was with the mother.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with “queen” written on it and a gold crown over the lettering, gray pants with trucks on them in red, white and yellow colors.

Jerrica is described as being about 2 feet tall, 30 pounds with brown eyes, dimples and black hair in braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

