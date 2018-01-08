Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 11:23PM EST expiring January 8 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Detroit police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother to death
11:13 PM, Jan 7, 2018
15 mins ago
(WXYZ) - Detroit police have arrested a 27-year-old man who's accused of stabbing his mother to death on the city's east side.
Investigators say he stole his mother's car and drove it until he crashed Sunday evening at Gratiot and Turner. Police tell 7 Action News he also stabbed a man at a liquor store and another man at Dickerson and Wilshire.
One victim is in stable condition and the other is critical. They were both taken to a hospital.
Police used K9 tracking over footprints to find the suspect hiding in a vacant home on Promenade Street.
He's being held at the Detroit Detention Center.
Police have not determined a motive.
