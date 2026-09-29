Detroit police arrest suspect in mass shooting that left 3 dead, 4 injured

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the mass shooting at an illegal after-hours club that left three dead and four others injured over the weekend.

Detorit Police Chief Todd Bettison commended the Homicide Task Force, officers and the community for their actions.

"When people share what they know, it helps our investigators identify those responsible, gather the evidence necessary to build strong cases and ultimately hold violent offenders accountable," Chief Bettison said in a statement.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing the case.

7 News Detroit learned this week that Detroit's Building Department has issued a notice of code violations against the Prest Street house where the shooting happened Sunday morning, and a source says police were on the verge of raiding the property before the violence erupted.

Watch Randy's story in the video player below:

Three dead, four injured in Detroit west side shooting at unlicensed after-hours strip club

The shooting happened just after 7:20 a.m. Sunday at the house on Prest near Eaton. Police say the property was operating as an unlicensed after-hours strip club. The Detroit Police Department received seven calls for service at the house this year alone.

The property owner has 15 days to respond to the code violation notice.

Detroit police now say they will be stepping up enforcement efforts for illegal after-hours establishments.

Teferi Brent with the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety says the escalation on Sunday started over something trivial.

"What's happening in our community that two young ladies, two beautiful young ladies get into a fight over a cell phone that then compels them to possibly engage some male friends to come out and then they choose to resolve violence via gun violence?" Brent said.

Karondi Hernton, who lost three friends in the shooting, said he was not at the party that night.

"It's shocking because if I would've been here, I would've been with them," Hernton said.

Related Story: 3 dead, 4 injured in Detroit west side shooting tied to cellphone dispute

3 dead, 4 injured in Detroit west side shooting tied to cellphone dispute

"It's sad, man. I didn't, I didn't expect that all three of my friends would be the ones that, that this happened to over here," Hernton said.

Mandy Brown brought flowers and balloons to the scene to honor one of her friends killed in the shooting.

"I know senseless stuff be happening here in Detroit, but I just didn't wanna believe that it was Mike. I just seen him Friday. I hugged him Friday. I didn't know that was gonna be the last time I seen him," Brown said.

Isiah "Zeek" Williams, a community organizer with New Era Detroit, has taken his concerns about after-hours locations and the dangers they pose to neighborhoods to city council and has convened meetings with business owners to prevent this kind of violence.

"Once again, community, what type of people and places are we allowing into our neighborhood? This is something that should've never happened," Williams said.

"Everybody should have went home to their families. There's nothing that serious that we gotta have a mass shooting ... on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.," Williams said.

