Detroit police asking for community's help in shooting death of 22-year-old man

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking the public for information related to a July homicide case.

Police say on July 22 around 8 a.m., a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Lyndon and Bentler.

Police are hoping to speak with the occupants of a burgundy Dodge Charger with red stripes and black wheels. The vehicle was reportedly seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding the crime, they are asked to call police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

