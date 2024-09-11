Detroit Police Chief James White applying to be CEO of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network

Detroit Police Chief James White has confirmed to 7 News Detroit that he is applying for a job with a Detroit nonprofit .

White has applied to be the head of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

He told our Carolyn Clifford that he will step down from his role as chief if he gets the job.

"It’s an extremely important role at a critical time for Detroit and Wayne County. We continue to have a mental health crisis in our community that needs to be addressed at multiple levels," White said in a statement.

He added that he wants to respect the process by not saying anything further.

"As the process continues, I am fully committed to serving as Detroit’s Police Chief," he said.

White was appointed chief on June 1, 2021, and was officially confirmed by Detroit City Council on Sept. 21, 2021. He took over after former Detroit Police Chief James Craig retired.

Before becoming chief, White had led the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, and returned to the department where he had been an assistant chief since 2009.

According to DPD, White joined the department in January 1996 and served in a variety of leadership positions during his tenure with the department.

He's a Detroit native and graduated from Wayne State University and Central Michigan University, where he became a licensed mental health counselor.

In July, DWIHN's board named Manny Singla as interim CEO after former CEO Eric Doeh announced he was stepping down in June. The organization then began a national search for a new CEO.

DWIHN provides health services for more than 120,000 people in Detroit and Wayne County.