Detroit Police Chief says 'some' DPD teachers should be armed

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has echoed President Donald Trump’s sentiments that some teachers should be armed.

Craig told WXYZ Thursday that he stressed only “some” teachers should be armed. He’s referring to teachers who have military or specialized training.

“There needs to be a vetting process. That’s all I’m saying,” Craig emphasized.

On Thursday, Trump went as far as offering solutions such as giving bonuses to teachers who undergo gun training.

"These people are cowards. They're not going to walk into a school if 20% of the teachers have guns -- it may be 10% or may be 40%. And what I'd recommend doing is the people that do carry, we give them a bonus. We give them a little bit of a bonus," Trump said. "They'll frankly feel more comfortable having the gun anyway. But you give them a little bit of a bonus."

When asked about the cost of a plan -- which could be well into the hundreds of millions of dollars – White House officials repeated that the policy hasn't been fleshed out.

Some Michigan school leaders have banded together asking that a bill to allow CPL holders, teachers and others, to carry in schools not be passed.

The debate is starting to drum up as students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland prepare to return to school next week after 17 of their classmates and teachers were gunned down.